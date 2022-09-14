New Delhi: Gold rates have once again come down in India. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,673 as against Rs 4,675 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,098 in India as against Rs 5,100 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 57 as against Rs 55.20 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,250
|₹51,550
|Mumbai
|₹46,730
|₹50,980
|Delhi
|₹46,880
|₹51,140
|Kolkata
|₹46,730
|₹50,980
|Bangalore
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Hyderabad
|₹46,730
|₹50,980
|Nashik
|₹46,760
|₹51,010
|Pune
|₹46,760
|₹51,010
|Vadodara
|₹46,760
|₹51,010
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Lucknow
|₹46,880
|₹51,140
|Chandigarh
|₹46,880
|₹51,140
|Surat
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,730
|₹50,980
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,730
|₹50,980
|Mysore
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹624
|₹6,240
|Mumbai
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Delhi
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Kolkata
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Bangalore
|₹624
|₹6,240
|Hyderabad
|₹624
|₹6,240
|Nashik
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Pune
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Vadodara
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Ahmedabad
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Lucknow
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Chandigarh
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Surat
|₹570
|₹5,700
|Visakhapatnam
|₹624
|₹6,240
|Bhubaneswar
|₹624
|₹6,240
|Mysore
|₹624
|₹6,240
*Rates according to Goodreturns.