New Delhi: Gold rates have once again come down in India. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,673 as against Rs 4,675 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,098 in India as against Rs 5,100 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 57 as against Rs 55.20 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,250₹51,550
Mumbai₹46,730₹50,980
Delhi₹46,880₹51,140
Kolkata₹46,730₹50,980
Bangalore₹46,780₹51,030
Hyderabad₹46,730₹50,980
Nashik₹46,760₹51,010
Pune₹46,760₹51,010
Vadodara₹46,760₹51,010
Ahmedabad₹46,780₹51,030
Lucknow₹46,880₹51,140
Chandigarh₹46,880₹51,140
Surat₹46,780₹51,030
Visakhapatnam₹46,730₹50,980
Bhubaneswar₹46,730₹50,980
Mysore₹46,780₹51,030

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹624₹6,240
Mumbai₹570₹5,700
Delhi₹570₹5,700
Kolkata₹570₹5,700
Bangalore₹624₹6,240
Hyderabad₹624₹6,240
Nashik₹570₹5,700
Pune₹570₹5,700
Vadodara₹570₹5,700
Ahmedabad₹570₹5,700
Lucknow₹570₹5,700
Chandigarh₹570₹5,700
Surat₹570₹5,700
Visakhapatnam₹624₹6,240
Bhubaneswar₹624₹6,240
Mysore₹624₹6,240

*Rates according to Goodreturns.