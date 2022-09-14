New Delhi: Gold rates have once again come down in India. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,673 as against Rs 4,675 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,098 in India as against Rs 5,100 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 57 as against Rs 55.20 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,250 ₹51,550 Mumbai ₹46,730 ₹50,980 Delhi ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Kolkata ₹46,730 ₹50,980 Bangalore ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Hyderabad ₹46,730 ₹50,980 Nashik ₹46,760 ₹51,010 Pune ₹46,760 ₹51,010 Vadodara ₹46,760 ₹51,010 Ahmedabad ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Lucknow ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Chandigarh ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Surat ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Visakhapatnam ₹46,730 ₹50,980 Bhubaneswar ₹46,730 ₹50,980 Mysore ₹46,780 ₹51,030

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹624 ₹6,240 Mumbai ₹570 ₹5,700 Delhi ₹570 ₹5,700 Kolkata ₹570 ₹5,700 Bangalore ₹624 ₹6,240 Hyderabad ₹624 ₹6,240 Nashik ₹570 ₹5,700 Pune ₹570 ₹5,700 Vadodara ₹570 ₹5,700 Ahmedabad ₹570 ₹5,700 Lucknow ₹570 ₹5,700 Chandigarh ₹570 ₹5,700 Surat ₹570 ₹5,700 Visakhapatnam ₹624 ₹6,240 Bhubaneswar ₹624 ₹6,240 Mysore ₹624 ₹6,240

*Rates according to Goodreturns.