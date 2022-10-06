New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India once again. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,775 as against Rs 4,735 yesterday. And one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,210 as against Rs 5,166 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Up On Dussehra, Oct 5. Check The Yellow Metal's Price Today in Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹48,350
|₹52,750
|Mumbai
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Delhi
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Kolkata
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Bangalore
|₹47,800
|₹52,150
|Hyderabad
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Nashik
|₹47,780
|₹52,130
|Pune
|₹47,780
|₹52,130
|Vadodara
|₹47,780
|₹52,130
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,800
|₹52,150
|Lucknow
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Chandigarh
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Surat
|₹47,800
|₹52,150
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,750
|₹52,100
|Mysore
|₹47,800
|₹52,150
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.