New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India once again. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,775 as against Rs 4,735 yesterday. And one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,210 as against Rs 5,166 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,350 ₹52,750 Mumbai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Delhi ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Kolkata ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Bangalore ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Hyderabad ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Nashik ₹47,780 ₹52,130 Pune ₹47,780 ₹52,130 Vadodara ₹47,780 ₹52,130 Ahmedabad ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Lucknow ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Surat ₹47,800 ₹52,150 Visakhapatnam ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Bhubaneswar ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Mysore ₹47,800 ₹52,150

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.