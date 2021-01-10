Gold Rate on 10 January 2021: Rates of gold have declined for second consecutive day on Sunday. The price of gold on MCX is Rs 51,519 per ten 10 grams with a fall of Rs 1,290 today. Also Read - Gold Price Today Shows Big Decline. Details Here

Rate for 22-carat gold in Delhi is at Rs 48,460 with a decline of Rs 1,190 and that of 24 -carat gold is at Rs 52,860 with a fall of Rs 1,290. In Chennai, the 22-carat gold is rated at Rs 47,010 per ten gramt with a slash of Rs 910, while 24 carat is at Rs 50,280 with a slash of Rs 990. Also Read - Gold Price Falls By Rs 243, Silver Declines By Rs 216. Check Latest Rates Here

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs 48,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs 1390 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs 51,510 with a fall of Rs 1,380. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs 48,470 and Rs 49,470 per ten grams of 22-carat and 24 carat respectively with a decrease of Rs 1,350. Also Read - Gold Price Today Shows Slight Rise, Up From Rs 51,100 to Rs 51,320 Per 10 gm; Silver Price at Rs 60,200 Per kg

Gold rate in Bengaluru for ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs 46,310 with a decrease of Rs 1,190 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs 50,510 with a decrease of Rs 510. While gold rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 46,310 per ten gram of 22-carat gold with a decrease of Rs 1,290, that of 24-carat is at Rs 50,510.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs 50,510. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 46,310 and Rs. 50,510 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a decrease of Rs 1,190 and Rs 1,290.

Prices of gold and silver have weakened in global markets, thus resulting in fall of domestic prices in India too, for the last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and can alter at any time of the day. So the gold buyers are advised to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday, while today’s price would begin either with a decrease or increase.