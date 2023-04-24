Home

Gold Rates Dip On April 24, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India once again. After a rise in price on Friday, the yellow metal's price had dipped over the weekend. Check city-wise price list here.

Gold Rates Dip On April 24, 2023: Check Today's Gold Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen in India for the third straight day. While ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,650 as against Rs 55,720 yesterday, the same amount of 24-carat gold in the country cost Rs 60,710 as against Rs 60,790, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

The yellow metal is most expensive in the city of Chennai, where ten grams of 22-carat of gold is being sold at Rs 56,150 today; ten grams of 24 carat gold in Tamil Nadu’s capital city today cost Rs 61,250.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 24 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,150 Rs 61,250 Mumbai Rs 55,650 Rs 60,710 Delhi Rs 55,750 Rs 60,860 Kolkata Rs 55,650 Rs 60,710 Bangalore Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Hyderabad Rs 55,650 Rs 60,710 Surat Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Pune Rs 55,650 Rs 60,710 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,650 Rs 60,710 Ahmedabad Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Lucknow Rs 55,750 Rs 60,860 Nashik Rs 55,680 Rs 60,730

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

