Gold rates have fallen for a second straight day. The cost of the yellow metal remained unchanged in the country on Saturday, April 8 and prior to that too, gold prices fell for two consecutive days. 

Updated: April 10, 2023 10:55 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On April 10, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen for a second straight day. The cost of the yellow metal remained unchanged in the country on Saturday, April 8 and prior to that too, gold prices fell for two consecutive days.

Ten grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,400 as against Rs 55,790 yesterday and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 60,430 as against Rs 60,860. When it comes to city-wise prices, ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai today costs Rs 55,400 and and 24 carat gold costs Rs 60,430.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 10 April 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹56,000₹61,100
Mumbai₹55,404₹60,430
Delhi₹55,550₹60,580
Kolkata₹55,400₹60,430
Bangalore₹55,450₹60,480
Hyderabad₹55,400₹60,430
Surat₹55,400₹60,480
Pune₹55,400₹60,430
Visakhapatnam₹55,400₹60,430
Ahmedabad₹55,450₹60,480
Lucknow₹55,550₹60,580
Nashik₹55,430₹60,460

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: April 10, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Updated Date: April 10, 2023 10:55 AM IST

