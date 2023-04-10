Home

Gold Rates Fall On April 10, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Gold rates have fallen for a second straight day. The cost of the yellow metal remained unchanged in the country on Saturday, April 8 and prior to that too, gold prices fell for two consecutive days.

Ten grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,400 as against Rs 55,790 yesterday and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 60,430 as against Rs 60,860. When it comes to city-wise prices, ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai today costs Rs 55,400 and and 24 carat gold costs Rs 60,430.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 10 April 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,000 ₹61,100 Mumbai ₹55,404 ₹60,430 Delhi ₹55,550 ₹60,580 Kolkata ₹55,400 ₹60,430 Bangalore ₹55,450 ₹60,480 Hyderabad ₹55,400 ₹60,430 Surat ₹55,400 ₹60,480 Pune ₹55,400 ₹60,430 Visakhapatnam ₹55,400 ₹60,430 Ahmedabad ₹55,450 ₹60,480 Lucknow ₹55,550 ₹60,580 Nashik ₹55,430 ₹60,460

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

