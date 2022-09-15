New Delhi: Gold prices have once again fallen this week. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,673 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,062 as against Rs 5,098 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of one gram of silver has fallen from Rs 57 yesterday to Rs 56.40 today.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,010 ₹51,280 Mumbai ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Delhi ₹46,400 ₹50,780 Kolkata ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,680 Hyderabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Nashik ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Pune ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Vadodara ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Ahmedabad ₹46,450 ₹50,680 Lucknow ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Chandigarh ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Surat ₹46,450 ₹50,680 Visakhapatnam ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bhubaneswar ₹46,430 ₹50,620 Mysore ₹46,450 ₹50,680

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, Silver Rates Go Up On Wednesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹618 ₹6,180 Mumbai ₹564 ₹5,640 Delhi ₹564 ₹5,640 Kolkata ₹564 ₹5,640 Bangalore ₹618 ₹6,180 Hyderabad ₹618 ₹6,180 Nashik ₹564 ₹5,640 Pune ₹564 ₹5,640 Vadodara ₹564 ₹5,640 Ahmedabad ₹564 ₹5,640 Lucknow ₹564 ₹5,640 Chandigarh ₹564 ₹5,640 Surat ₹564 ₹5,640 Visakhapatnam ₹618 ₹6,180 Bhubaneswar ₹618 ₹6,180 Mysore ₹618 ₹6,180

*Rates according to Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities