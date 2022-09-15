New Delhi: Gold prices have once again fallen this week. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,673 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,062 as against Rs 5,098 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of one gram of silver has fallen from Rs 57 yesterday to Rs 56.40 today.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,010₹51,280
Mumbai₹46,400₹50,620
Delhi₹46,400₹50,780
Kolkata₹46,400₹50,620
Bangalore₹46,450₹50,680
Hyderabad₹46,400₹50,620
Nashik₹46,430₹50,650
Pune₹46,430₹50,650
Vadodara₹46,430₹50,650
Ahmedabad₹46,450₹50,680
Lucknow₹46,550₹50,780
Chandigarh₹46,550₹50,780
Surat₹46,450₹50,680
Visakhapatnam₹46,400₹50,620
Bhubaneswar₹46,430₹50,620
Mysore₹46,450₹50,680

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹618₹6,180
Mumbai₹564₹5,640
Delhi₹564₹5,640
Kolkata₹564₹5,640
Bangalore₹618₹6,180
Hyderabad₹618₹6,180
Nashik₹564₹5,640
Pune₹564₹5,640
Vadodara₹564₹5,640
Ahmedabad₹564₹5,640
Lucknow₹564₹5,640
Chandigarh₹564₹5,640
Surat₹564₹5,640
Visakhapatnam₹618₹6,180
Bhubaneswar₹618₹6,180
Mysore₹618₹6,180

*Rates according to Goodreturns