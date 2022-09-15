New Delhi: Gold prices have once again fallen this week. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,673 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,062 as against Rs 5,098 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of one gram of silver has fallen from Rs 57 yesterday to Rs 56.40 today.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,010
|₹51,280
|Mumbai
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Delhi
|₹46,400
|₹50,780
|Kolkata
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Bangalore
|₹46,450
|₹50,680
|Hyderabad
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Nashik
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Pune
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Vadodara
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,450
|₹50,680
|Lucknow
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Chandigarh
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Surat
|₹46,450
|₹50,680
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,430
|₹50,620
|Mysore
|₹46,450
|₹50,680
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, Silver Rates Go Up On Wednesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹618
|₹6,180
|Mumbai
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Delhi
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Kolkata
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Bangalore
|₹618
|₹6,180
|Hyderabad
|₹618
|₹6,180
|Nashik
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Pune
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Vadodara
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Ahmedabad
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Lucknow
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Chandigarh
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Surat
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Visakhapatnam
|₹618
|₹6,180
|Bhubaneswar
|₹618
|₹6,180
|Mysore
|₹618
|₹6,180
*Rates according to Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Prices Unchanged, Silver Prices Go Up On Tuesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities