New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen in the country on Wednesday. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,580 as against Rs 4,600 yesterday and price of 1 gram of 24 carat gold stands at Rs 4,997 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Meanwhile, 1 gram of silver today costs Rs 55.40 as against Rs 56.30 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,100₹50,290
Mumbai₹45,800₹49,970
Delhi₹45,950₹50,130
Kolkata₹45,800₹49,970
Bangalore₹45,850₹50,020
Hyderabad₹45,800₹49,970
Nashik₹45,830₹50,000
Pune₹45,830₹50,000
Vadodara₹45,830₹51,460
Ahmedabad₹45,850₹50,020
Lucknow₹45,950₹50,130
Chandigarh₹45,950₹50,130
Surat₹45,830₹50,020
Visakhapatnam₹45,800₹49,970
Bhubaneswar₹45,800₹49,970
Mysore₹45,850₹50,020

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹607₹6,070
Mumbai₹554₹5,540
Delhi₹554₹5,540
Kolkata₹554₹5,540
Bangalore₹607₹6,070
Hyderabad₹607₹6,070
Nashik₹554₹5,540
Pune₹554₹5,540
Vadodara₹554₹5,540
Ahmedabad₹554₹5,540
Lucknow₹554₹5,540
Chandigarh₹554₹5,540
Surat₹554₹5,540
Visakhapatnam₹607₹6,070
Bhubaneswar₹554₹5,540
Mysore₹607₹6,070

*Rates according to Goodreturns.