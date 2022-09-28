New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen in the country on Wednesday. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,580 as against Rs 4,600 yesterday and price of 1 gram of 24 carat gold stands at Rs 4,997 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Meanwhile, 1 gram of silver today costs Rs 55.40 as against Rs 56.30 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Remain Unmoved On Tuesday. Check Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,100 ₹50,290 Mumbai ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Delhi ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Kolkata ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Bangalore ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Hyderabad ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Nashik ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Pune ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Vadodara ₹45,830 ₹51,460 Ahmedabad ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Lucknow ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Chandigarh ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Surat ₹45,830 ₹50,020 Visakhapatnam ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Bhubaneswar ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Mysore ₹45,850 ₹50,020

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Jump, Silver Rates Stay The Same. Check Today's Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹607 ₹6,070 Mumbai ₹554 ₹5,540 Delhi ₹554 ₹5,540 Kolkata ₹554 ₹5,540 Bangalore ₹607 ₹6,070 Hyderabad ₹607 ₹6,070 Nashik ₹554 ₹5,540 Pune ₹554 ₹5,540 Vadodara ₹554 ₹5,540 Ahmedabad ₹554 ₹5,540 Lucknow ₹554 ₹5,540 Chandigarh ₹554 ₹5,540 Surat ₹554 ₹5,540 Visakhapatnam ₹607 ₹6,070 Bhubaneswar ₹554 ₹5,540 Mysore ₹607 ₹6,070

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day, Check Gold Rate Today In Your City Here