The price of the 22 carat gold has fallen by 1.25 per cent and that of 24 carat gold has falled by 1.26 per cent as compared to yesterday. 8 grams of 22 carat gold in India is today priced at Rs 37,880, a decline of Rs 480 as comapred to Rs 38,360 yesterday. 8 grams of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 41,320 today as compared to Rs 41,848 yesterday.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.48,930 ₹53,380 Mumbai ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Delhi ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Kolkata ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Bangalore ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Hyderabad ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Kerala ₹48,350 ₹51,690 Pune ₹48,380 ₹51,690 Vadodara ₹47,380 ₹51,690 Ahmedabad ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Lucknow ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Coimbatore ₹48,930 ₹53,380 Madurai ₹48,930 ₹53,380 Vijayawada ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Nashik ₹47,380 ₹51,690

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The data has been taken from GoodReturns.