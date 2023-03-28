Gold Rates Fall On March 28, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities
Gold prices have fallen once again on March 28, 2023. Check below the price of the yellow metal in top India cities today.
New Delhi: Gold prices in the country fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, March 28. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,500 as against Rs 54,710 on Monday (March 27). Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 59,450 as against Rs 59,690 on March 27, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 28 MARCH 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹55,100
|₹60,110
|Mumbai
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Delhi
|₹54,650
|₹59,600
|Kolkata
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Bangalore
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Hyderabad
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Surat
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Pune
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Visakhapatnam
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Lucknow
|₹54,650
|₹59,600
|Nashik
|₹54,530
|₹59,580
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
