Home

Business

Gold Rates Fall On March 28, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Gold Rates Fall On March 28, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Gold prices have fallen once again on March 28, 2023. Check below the price of the yellow metal in top India cities today.

Gold Rates Fall On 28 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices in the country fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, March 28. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,500 as against Rs 54,710 on Monday (March 27). Meanwhile, the same amount of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 59,450 as against Rs 59,690 on March 27, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 28 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,100 ₹60,110 Mumbai ₹54,500 ₹59,450 Delhi ₹54,650 ₹59,600 Kolkata ₹54,500 ₹59,450 Bangalore ₹54,550 ₹59,500 Hyderabad ₹54,500 ₹59,450 Surat ₹54,550 ₹59,500 Pune ₹54,500 ₹59,450 Visakhapatnam ₹54,500 ₹59,450 Ahmedabad ₹54,550 ₹59,500 Lucknow ₹54,650 ₹59,600 Nashik ₹54,530 ₹59,580

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.