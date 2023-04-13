Gold Rates Fall On April 13, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
The yellow metal's price has come down today after two consecutive days of increase in the price. Check today's gold prices in top Indian metros below.
New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Thursday, 13 April 2023 after two consecutive days of increase in the price. Ten grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,100 as against Rs 56,200 yesterday and ten grams of 24 carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,200 as against Rs 61,310 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 13 APRIL 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹56,760
|₹61,920
|Mumbai
|₹56,100
|₹61,200
|Delhi
|₹56,250
|₹61,350
|Kolkata
|₹56,100
|₹61,200
|Bangalore
|₹56,150
|₹61,250
|Hyderabad
|₹56,100
|₹61,200
|Surat
|₹56,150
|₹61,250
|Pune
|₹56,100
|₹61,200
|Visakhapatnam
|₹56,100
|₹61,200
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,150
|₹61,250
|Lucknow
|₹56,250
|₹61,350
|Nashik
|₹56,130
|₹61,230
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
