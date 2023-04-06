Home

Gold Rates Fall On April 6: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Day after touching a new high, gold rates have fallen once again. Check the latest gold prices in top cities.

Gold Rates Fall On April 6: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image by master1305 on Freepik)

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Thursday, 6 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,900 as against Rs 56,250 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 60,980 as against Rs 61,360 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 6 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,500 ₹61,640 Mumbai ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Delhi ₹56,050 ₹61,130 Kolkata ₹55,900 ₹61,030 Bangalore ₹55,950 ₹61,030 Hyderabad ₹55,950 ₹60,980 Surat ₹55,950 ₹61,030 Pune ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Visakhapatnam ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Ahmedabad ₹55,950 ₹61,030 Lucknow ₹56,050 ₹61,180 Nashik ₹55,930 ₹61,010

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

