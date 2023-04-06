Gold Rates Fall On April 6: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Day after touching a new high, gold rates have fallen once again. Check the latest gold prices in top cities.
New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Thursday, 6 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,900 as against Rs 56,250 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 60,980 as against Rs 61,360 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
Also Read:
- Gold Rates Rise On April 5, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities
- Gold Prices Rise On April 4, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
- Gold Rates Fall On April 3, 2023: Check Latest Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 6 APRIL 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
|Mumbai
|₹55,900
|₹60,980
|Delhi
|₹56,050
|₹61,130
|Kolkata
|₹55,900
|₹61,030
|Bangalore
|₹55,950
|₹61,030
|Hyderabad
|₹55,950
|₹60,980
|Surat
|₹55,950
|₹61,030
|Pune
|₹55,900
|₹60,980
|Visakhapatnam
|₹55,900
|₹60,980
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,950
|₹61,030
|Lucknow
|₹56,050
|₹61,180
|Nashik
|₹55,930
|₹61,010
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.