Gold Rates Fall On Friday, April 28: Check Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 27 April 2023. Prior to that, the price of the yellow metal rose for two straight days of April 25 and April 26.
New Delhi: Gold rates have come down in India on Friday, 28 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 55,750 in India as against Rs 55,950 yesterday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,820 as against Rs 61,040 yesterday.
Also Read:
- Gold Prices Remain Unchanged On Thursday, April 27, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
- Gold Prices Rise In India On April 26, 2023: Check Today's Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
- Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 27 April 2023. Prior to that, the price of the yellow metal rose for two straight days of April 25 and April 26.
You may like to read
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 28 APRIL 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 56,200
|Rs 61,310
|Mumbai
|Rs 55,750
|Rs 60,820
|Delhi
|Rs 55,900
|Rs 60,970
|Kolkata
|Rs 55,750
|Rs 60,820
|Bangalore
|Rs 55,800
|Rs 60,870
|Hyderabad
|Rs 55,750
|Rs 60,820
|Surat
|Rs 55,800
|Rs 60,870
|Pune
|Rs 55,750
|Rs 60,820
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 55,750
|Rs 60,820
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 55,800
|Rs 60,870
|Lucknow
|Rs 55,900
|Rs 61,190
|Nashik
|Rs 55,780
|Rs 60,850
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.