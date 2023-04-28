Home

Gold Rates Fall On Friday, April 28: Check Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Fall On Friday, April 28: Check Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 27 April 2023. Prior to that, the price of the yellow metal rose for two straight days of April 25 and April 26.

Gold Rates Fall On Friday, April 28: Check Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down in India on Friday, 28 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 55,750 in India as against Rs 55,950 yesterday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,820 as against Rs 61,040 yesterday.

Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 27 April 2023. Prior to that, the price of the yellow metal rose for two straight days of April 25 and April 26.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 28 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,200 Rs 61,310 Mumbai Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Delhi Rs 55,900 Rs 60,970 Kolkata Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Bangalore Rs 55,800 Rs 60,870 Hyderabad Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Surat Rs 55,800 Rs 60,870 Pune Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Ahmedabad Rs 55,800 Rs 60,870 Lucknow Rs 55,900 Rs 61,190 Nashik Rs 55,780 Rs 60,850

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

