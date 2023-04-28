Top Recommended Stories

Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 27 April 2023. Prior to that, the price of the yellow metal rose for two straight days of April 25 and April 26.

Published: April 28, 2023 10:40 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On Friday, April 28: Check Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down in India on Friday, 28 April 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 55,750 in India as against Rs 55,950 yesterday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,820 as against Rs 61,040 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 28 APRIL 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 56,200Rs 61,310
MumbaiRs 55,750Rs 60,820
DelhiRs 55,900Rs 60,970
KolkataRs 55,750Rs 60,820
BangaloreRs 55,800Rs 60,870
HyderabadRs 55,750Rs 60,820
SuratRs 55,800Rs 60,870
PuneRs 55,750Rs 60,820
VisakhapatnamRs 55,750Rs 60,820
AhmedabadRs 55,800Rs 60,870
LucknowRs 55,900Rs 61,190
NashikRs 55,780Rs 60,850

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

