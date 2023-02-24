Home

Gold Rates Fall On Friday, Feb 24: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,700 as against Rs 51,800 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Friday, 24 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,700 as against Rs 51,800 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,350 ₹57,220 Mumbai ₹51,700 ₹56,510 Delhi ₹51,950 ₹56,610 Kolkata ₹51,700 ₹56,510 Bangalore ₹51,850 ₹56,560 Hyderabad ₹52,700 ₹56,510 Surat ₹51,850 ₹56,560 Pune ₹51,700 ₹56,510 Visakhapatnam ₹51,700 ₹56,510 Ahmedabad ₹51,850 ₹56,560 Lucknow ₹51,950 ₹56,610 Nashik ₹51,700 ₹56,510

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

