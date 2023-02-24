Gold Rates Fall On Friday, Feb 24: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities
Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,700 as against Rs 51,800 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns
New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Friday, 24 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,700 as against Rs 51,800 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹52,350
|₹57,220
|Mumbai
|₹51,700
|₹56,510
|Delhi
|₹51,950
|₹56,610
|Kolkata
|₹51,700
|₹56,510
|Bangalore
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Hyderabad
|₹52,700
|₹56,510
|Surat
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Pune
|₹51,700
|₹56,510
|Visakhapatnam
|₹51,700
|₹56,510
|Ahmedabad
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Lucknow
|₹51,950
|₹56,610
|Nashik
|₹51,700
|₹56,510
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
