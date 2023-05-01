Home

Gold Rates Fall On May 1, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India on May 1, 2023. The price of the yellow metal had remained unchanged yesterday after it saw an increase on April 29.

Gold Rates Fall On May 1, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down in India on Monday, 1 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,700 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,760 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday.

Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 30 April 2023. The price of yellow metal had previously fallen on April 28 and it again increased on April 29.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 1 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Mumbai Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Delhi Rs 55,850 Rs 60,910 Kolkata Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Bangalore Rs 55,750 Rs 60,810 Hyderabad Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Surat Rs 55,750 Rs 60,810 Pune Rs 55,750 Rs 60,820 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,700 Rs 60,760 Ahmedabad Rs 55,750 Rs 60,810 Lucknow Rs 55,850 Rs 60,910 Nashik Rs 55,730 Rs 60,790

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

