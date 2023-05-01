Top Recommended Stories

Gold Rates Fall On May 1, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India on May 1, 2023. The price of the yellow metal had remained unchanged yesterday after it saw an increase on April 29.

Updated: May 1, 2023 12:21 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On May 1, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down in India on Monday, 1 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,700 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,760 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday.

Gold rates remained unchanged in India yesterday, 30 April 2023. The price of yellow metal had previously fallen on April 28 and it again increased on April 29.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 1 May 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 56,300Rs 61,420
MumbaiRs 55,700Rs 60,760
DelhiRs 55,850Rs 60,910
KolkataRs 55,700Rs 60,760
BangaloreRs 55,750Rs 60,810
HyderabadRs 55,700Rs 60,760
SuratRs 55,750Rs 60,810
PuneRs 55,750Rs 60,820
VisakhapatnamRs 55,700Rs 60,760
AhmedabadRs 55,750Rs 60,810
LucknowRs 55,850Rs 60,910
NashikRs 55,730Rs 60,790

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: May 1, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Updated Date: May 1, 2023 12:21 PM IST

