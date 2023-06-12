Home

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

The price of the gold in India has gone down on Monday. While the price of the yellow metal remained unchanged on Sunday, it had dipped on Saturday. Check the city-wise prices today.

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 12, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen across India a day after the prices remained unchanged. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,400 as against Rs 55,500 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,450 as against Rs 60,550 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 JUNE 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,800 ₹60,900 Mumbai ₹55,400 ₹60,450 Delhi ₹55,550 ₹60,600 Kolkata ₹55,400 ₹60,450 Bangalore ₹55,450 ₹60,500 Hyderabad ₹55,400 ₹60,450 Surat ₹55,450 ₹60,500 Pune ₹55,400 ₹60,450 Visakhapatnam ₹55,400 ₹60,450 Ahmedabad ₹55,450 ₹60,500 Lucknow ₹55,550 ₹60,600 Nashik ₹55,430 ₹60,480

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

