The price of the gold in India has gone down on Monday. While the price of the yellow metal remained unchanged on Sunday, it had dipped on Saturday. Check the city-wise prices today.

Published: June 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 12, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen across India a day after the prices remained unchanged. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,400 as against Rs 55,500 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,450 as against Rs 60,550 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 JUNE 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹55,800₹60,900
Mumbai₹55,400₹60,450
Delhi₹55,550₹60,600
Kolkata₹55,400₹60,450
Bangalore₹55,450₹60,500
Hyderabad₹55,400₹60,450
Surat₹55,450₹60,500
Pune₹55,400₹60,450
Visakhapatnam₹55,400₹60,450
Ahmedabad₹55,450₹60,500
Lucknow₹55,550₹60,600
Nashik₹55,430₹60,480

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

