Home

Business

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 19: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 19: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen on Monday after remaining unchanged for two straight days. Check latest gold prices in top Indian cities below.

Gold Rates Fall On Monday, June 19: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Monday, 19 June 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,070 as against Rs 55,100 yesterday, and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,070 as against Rs 60,110 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns. Gold rates remained unchanged across the country for the past two days, June 17 and 18.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 19 JUNE 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,400 ₹60,440 Mumbai ₹55,070 ₹60,070 Delhi ₹55,350 ₹60,210 Kolkata ₹55,070 ₹60,070 Bangalore ₹55,120 ₹60,110 Hyderabad ₹55,070 ₹60,070 Surat ₹55,120 ₹60,110 Pune ₹55,070 ₹60,070 Visakhapatnam ₹55,070 ₹60,070 Ahmedabad ₹55,120 ₹60,110 Lucknow ₹55,350 ₹60,210 Nashik ₹55,100 ₹60,100

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.