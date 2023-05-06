Top Recommended Stories

Gold Rates Fall On Saturday, May 6, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India after three days of consecutive increase in price. Gold rates had briefly come down earlier on May 1 and it remained unchanged on the following day. Check today's prices here.

Updated: May 6, 2023 11:31 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On Saturday, May 6, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Saturday, 6 May 2023. Until today, the price of the yellow metal has been on the rise. Gold prices increased on the three consecutive days of May 3, 4 and 5th.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,500 as against Rs 57,200 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,640 as against Rs 62,400 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 6 May 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 56,920Rs 62,090
MumbaiRs 56,500Rs 61,640
DelhiRs 56,650Rs 61,790
KolkataRs 56,500Rs 61,640
BangaloreRs 56,550Rs 61,690
HyderabadRs 56,500Rs 61,640
SuratRs 56,550Rs 61,690
PuneRs 56,500Rs 61,640
VisakhapatnamRs 56,500Rs 61,640
AhmedabadRs 56,550Rs 61,690
LucknowRs 56,650Rs 61,790
NashikRs 56,530Rs 61,670

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 11:26 AM IST

