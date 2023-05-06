Home

Gold Rates Fall On Saturday, May 6, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India after three days of consecutive increase in price. Gold rates had briefly come down earlier on May 1 and it remained unchanged on the following day. Check today's prices here.

Gold Rates Fall On Saturday, May 6, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Saturday, 6 May 2023. Until today, the price of the yellow metal has been on the rise. Gold prices increased on the three consecutive days of May 3, 4 and 5th.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,500 as against Rs 57,200 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,640 as against Rs 62,400 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 6 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,920 Rs 62,090 Mumbai Rs 56,500 Rs 61,640 Delhi Rs 56,650 Rs 61,790 Kolkata Rs 56,500 Rs 61,640 Bangalore Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Hyderabad Rs 56,500 Rs 61,640 Surat Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Pune Rs 56,500 Rs 61,640 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,500 Rs 61,640 Ahmedabad Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Lucknow Rs 56,650 Rs 61,790 Nashik Rs 56,530 Rs 61,670

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

