Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, Feb 23: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, Feb 23: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,800 as against Rs 52,000 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,510 as against Rs 56,730 yesterday.

Published: February 23, 2023 10:32 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, Feb 23: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities
Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, Feb 23: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Thursday, 23 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,800 as against Rs 52,000 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,510 as against Rs 56,730 yesterday.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,450₹57,220
Mumbai₹51,800₹56,510
Delhi₹51,950₹56,610
Kolkata₹51,800₹56,510
Bangalore₹51,850₹56,560
Hyderabad₹52,800₹56,510
Surat₹51,850₹56,560
Pune₹51,800₹56,510
Visakhapatnam₹51,800₹56,510
Ahmedabad₹51,850₹56,560
Lucknow₹51,950₹56,610
Nashik₹51,830₹56,540

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 23, 2023 10:32 AM IST

More Stories