Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, February 16. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal In Top Indian Metros Today
While 10 grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 52,000 as against Rs 52,400 yesterday, the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,730 as against Rs 57,160 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen across the country today, 16 February 2023. While 10 grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 52,000 as against Rs 52,400 yesterday, the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,730 as against Rs 57,160 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 15 FEBRUARY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹52,800
|₹57,600
|Mumbai
|₹52,000
|₹56,730
|Delhi
|₹52,150
|₹56,880
|Kolkata
|₹52,000
|₹56,730
|Bangalore
|₹52,050
|₹56,780
|Hyderabad
|₹52,000
|₹56,730
|Surat
|₹52,050
|₹56,780
|Pune
|₹52,000
|₹56,730
|Visakhapatnam
|₹52,000
|₹56,730
|Ahmedabad
|₹52,050
|₹56,780
|Lucknow
|₹52,150
|₹56,880
|Nashik
|₹52,030
|₹56,760
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
