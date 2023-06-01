Home

Gold Rates Fall On Thursday, June 1, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Top Cities

Gold rates have fallen once again in India. The price of the yellow metal rose yesterday, May 31, after a dip on May 30. Prior to that, gold prices in India remained unchanged for two straight days. Check today's rates in top cities.

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have gone down today, 1 June 2023, a day after the prices went up. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,700 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,760 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 1 JUNE 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Mumbai ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Delhi ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Kolkata ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Bangalore ₹55,750 ₹60,810 Hyderabad ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Surat ₹55,750 ₹55,580 Pune ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Visakhapatnam ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Ahmedabad ₹55,750 ₹60,810 Lucknow ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Nashik ₹55,730 ₹60,790

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

