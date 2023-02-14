Home

Gold Rates Fall On Tuesday, February 14: Check Price Of The Yellow Metal Today In Top Indian Metros

Ten grams of 22-carat gold today costs Rs 52,400 as against Rs 52,500 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,160 as against Rs 57,230 yesterday, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down today, 14 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today costs Rs 52,400 as against Rs 52,500 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,160 as against Rs 57,230 yesterday, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹53,300 ₹58,140 Mumbai ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Delhi ₹52,550 ₹57,310 Kolkata ₹52,400 ₹57,240 Bangalore ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Hyderabad ₹52,400 ₹57,240 Surat ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Pune ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Visakhapatnam ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Ahmedabad ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Lucknow ₹52,550 ₹57,310 Nashik ₹52,430 ₹57,190

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

