New Delhi: The price of gold in India has fallen on Wednesday. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,690 as against Rs 4,760 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,116 as against Rs 5,193 yesterday.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Mumbai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Delhi ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Kolkata ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Bangalore ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Hyderabad ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Nashik ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Pune ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Vadodara ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Ahmedabad ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Lucknow ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Chandigarh ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Surat ₹46,950 ₹51,220 Visakhapatnam ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Bhubaneswar ₹47,900 ₹51,160 Mysore ₹46,950 ₹51,220

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.