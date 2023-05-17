Home

Business

Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday, May 17: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday, May 17: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates have gone down on Tuesday. The price of the yellow metal went up yesterday, two days after it remain unchanged. Check the latest city-wise prices here

Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday, May 17: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,300 as against Rs 56,750 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,420 as against Rs 61,910 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

The price of the yellow metal went up yesterday, two days after it remain unchanged.

You may like to read

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 17 MAY 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Mumbai Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Delhi Rs 56,450 Rs 61,570 Kolkata Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Bangalore Rs 56,350 Rs 61,470 Hyderabad Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Surat Rs 56,350 Rs 61,470 Pune Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Ahmedabad Rs 56,350 Rs 61,470 Lucknow Rs 56,450 Rs 61,570 Nashik Rs 56,330 Rs 61,450

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.