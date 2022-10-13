New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen in India for a second consecutive day. To buy one gram of 22 carat gold you will have to shell out Rs 4,665 today as against Rs 4,690 yesterday and to buy one gram of 24 carat gold you will have to shell out Rs 5,089 today as against Rs 5,116 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today's Rate In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Mumbai ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Delhi ₹47,800 ₹51,050 Kolkata ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Bangalore ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Hyderabad ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Nashik ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Pune ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Vadodara ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Ahmedabad ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Lucknow ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Chandigarh ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Surat ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Visakhapatnam ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Bhubaneswar ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Mysore ₹46,700 ₹50,950

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.