New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Friday. The price of one gram of 22 carat gold today stands at Rs 4,675 as against Rs 4,665 yesterday and the price of one gram of 24 carat gold today stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Mumbai ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹47,150 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹47,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹47,900 ₹51,150 Chandigarh ₹47,900 ₹51,150 Surat ₹47,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.