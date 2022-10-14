New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Friday. The price of one gram of 22 carat gold today stands at Rs 4,675 as against Rs 4,665 yesterday and the price of one gram of 24 carat gold today stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Once Again On Thursday. Check Today's Rates in Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,600₹51,930
Mumbai₹46,750₹51,000
Delhi₹46,900₹51,150
Kolkata₹46,750₹51,000
Bangalore₹46,800₹51,050
Hyderabad₹47,150₹51,000
Nashik₹46,780₹51,030
Pune₹46,780₹51,030
Vadodara₹46,780₹51,030
Ahmedabad₹47,800₹51,050
Lucknow₹47,900₹51,150
Chandigarh₹47,900₹51,150
Surat₹47,800₹51,050
Visakhapatnam₹46,750₹51,000
Bhubaneswar₹46,750₹51,000
Mysore₹46,800₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

