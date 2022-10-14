New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Friday. The price of one gram of 22 carat gold today stands at Rs 4,675 as against Rs 4,665 yesterday and the price of one gram of 24 carat gold today stands at Rs 5,100 as against Rs 5,089 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Once Again On Thursday. Check Today's Rates in Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,600
|₹51,930
|Mumbai
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Delhi
|₹46,900
|₹51,150
|Kolkata
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bangalore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Hyderabad
|₹47,150
|₹51,000
|Nashik
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Pune
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Vadodara
|₹46,780
|₹51,030
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,800
|₹51,050
|Lucknow
|₹47,900
|₹51,150
|Chandigarh
|₹47,900
|₹51,150
|Surat
|₹47,800
|₹51,050
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,750
|₹51,000
|Mysore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today's Rate In Top Indian Cities Also Read - Gold Prices Fall On Tuesday. Check Today's Rates in Top Indian Cities