New Delhi: Gold rates have once again gone up this week with a gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,601 today as against Rs 4,600 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,021 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 58, same as that of yesterday.
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,760
|₹51,010
|Mumbai
|₹46,010
|₹50,210
|Delhi
|₹46,160
|₹50,360
|Kolkata
|₹46,010
|₹50,210
|Bangalore
|₹46,060
|₹50,250
|Hyderabad
|₹46,010
|₹50,210
|Nashik
|₹46,040
|₹52,240
|Pune
| ₹46,040
|₹52,240
|Vadodara
|₹46,040
|₹52,240
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,060
|₹50,250
|Lucknow
|₹46,160
|₹50,360
|Chandigarh
|₹46,160
|₹51,010
|Surat
|₹46,060
|₹50,250
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,010
|₹50,210
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,010
|₹50,210
|Mysore
|₹46,040
|₹52,240
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹630
|₹6,300
|Mumbai
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Delhi
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Kolkata
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Bangalore
|₹630
|₹6,300
|Hyderabad
|₹6300
|₹6,300
|Nashik
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Pune
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Vadodara
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Ahmedabad
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Lucknow
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Chandigarh
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Surat
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Visakhapatnam
|₹630
|₹6,300
|Bhubaneswar
|₹630
|₹6,300
|Mysore
|₹630
|₹6,300
*Rates according to Goodreturns