New Delhi: Gold rates have once again gone up this week with a gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,601 today as against Rs 4,600 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,021 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 58, same as that of yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,760 ₹51,010 Mumbai ₹46,010 ₹50,210 Delhi ₹46,160 ₹50,360 Kolkata ₹46,010 ₹50,210 Bangalore ₹46,060 ₹50,250 Hyderabad ₹46,010 ₹50,210 Nashik ₹46,040 ₹52,240 Pune ₹46,040 ₹52,240 Vadodara ₹46,040 ₹52,240 Ahmedabad ₹46,060 ₹50,250 Lucknow ₹46,160 ₹50,360 Chandigarh ₹46,160 ₹51,010 Surat ₹46,060 ₹50,250 Visakhapatnam ₹46,010 ₹50,210 Bhubaneswar ₹46,010 ₹50,210 Mysore ₹46,040 ₹52,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹630 ₹6,300 Mumbai ₹580 ₹5,800 Delhi ₹580 ₹5,800 Kolkata ₹580 ₹5,800 Bangalore ₹630 ₹6,300 Hyderabad ₹6300 ₹6,300 Nashik ₹580 ₹5,800 Pune ₹580 ₹5,800 Vadodara ₹580 ₹5,800 Ahmedabad ₹580 ₹5,800 Lucknow ₹580 ₹5,800 Chandigarh ₹580 ₹5,800 Surat ₹580 ₹5,800 Visakhapatnam ₹630 ₹6,300 Bhubaneswar ₹630 ₹6,300 Mysore ₹630 ₹6,300

*Rates according to Goodreturns