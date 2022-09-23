New Delhi: Gold rates have once again gone up this week with a gram of 22 carat gold costing Rs 4,601 today as against Rs 4,600 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,021 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 58, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Come Down Again, Silver Prices Go Up On Thursday. Check Latest Rates In Your City

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,760₹51,010
Mumbai₹46,010₹50,210
Delhi₹46,160₹50,360
Kolkata₹46,010₹50,210
Bangalore₹46,060₹50,250
Hyderabad₹46,010₹50,210
Nashik₹46,040₹52,240
Pune ₹46,040₹52,240
Vadodara₹46,040₹52,240
Ahmedabad₹46,060₹50,250
Lucknow₹46,160₹50,360
Chandigarh₹46,160₹51,010
Surat₹46,060₹50,250
Visakhapatnam₹46,010₹50,210
Bhubaneswar₹46,010₹50,210
Mysore₹46,040₹52,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹630₹6,300
Mumbai₹580₹5,800
Delhi₹580₹5,800
Kolkata₹580₹5,800
Bangalore₹630₹6,300
Hyderabad₹6300₹6,300
Nashik₹580₹5,800
Pune₹580₹5,800
Vadodara₹580₹5,800
Ahmedabad₹580₹5,800
Lucknow₹580₹5,800
Chandigarh₹580₹5,800
Surat₹580₹5,800
Visakhapatnam₹630₹6,300
Bhubaneswar₹630₹6,300
Mysore₹630₹6,300

*Rates according to Goodreturns