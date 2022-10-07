New Delhi: Beginning this Monday, we’ve seen that gold rates have increased every day that followed and today, Friday, became the 5th consecutive day of a hike in gold prices. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,785 as against Rs Rs 4,775 yesterday and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,220 as against Rs 5,210 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Continue To Rise. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal On Oct 6 In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹48,400₹52,800
Mumbai₹47,850₹52,200
Delhi₹48,000₹52,360
Kolkata₹47,850₹52,200
Bangalore₹47,900₹52,250
Hyderabad₹47,850₹52,200
Nashik₹47,880₹52,230
Pune₹47,880₹52,230
Vadodara₹47,880₹52,230
Ahmedabad₹47,900₹52,250
Lucknow₹48,000₹52,360
Chandigarh₹48,000₹52,360
Surat₹47,900₹52,250
Visakhapatnam₹47,850₹52,200
Bhubaneswar₹47,850₹52,200
Mysore₹47,900₹52,250

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Up On Dussehra, Oct 5. Check The Yellow Metal's Price Today in Top Indian Cities

Also Read - Gold Prices Rise On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices On Oct 4 In Top Indian Cities