New Delhi: Beginning this Monday, we’ve seen that gold rates have increased every day that followed and today, Friday, became the 5th consecutive day of a hike in gold prices. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,785 as against Rs Rs 4,775 yesterday and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,220 as against Rs 5,210 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Continue To Rise. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal On Oct 6 In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,400 ₹52,800 Mumbai ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Delhi ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Kolkata ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Bangalore ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Hyderabad ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Nashik ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Pune ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Vadodara ₹47,880 ₹52,230 Ahmedabad ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Lucknow ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Chandigarh ₹48,000 ₹52,360 Surat ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Visakhapatnam ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Bhubaneswar ₹47,850 ₹52,200 Mysore ₹47,900 ₹52,250

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Rates Climb Up On Dussehra, Oct 5. Check The Yellow Metal's Price Today in Top Indian Cities