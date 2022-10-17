New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up on Monday. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,645 as against Rs 4,620 yesterday and a gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,067 as against Rs 5,040 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Go Up On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal's Price In Top Indian Cities Today

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Mumbai ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Delhi ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Kolkata ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Bangalore ₹46,500 ₹50,720 Hyderabad ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Nashik ₹45,480 ₹50,700 Pune ₹45,480 ₹50,700 Vadodara ₹45,480 ₹50,700 Ahmedabad ₹46,500 ₹50,720 Lucknow ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Chandigarh ₹46,600 ₹50,820 Surat ₹46,500 ₹50,720 Visakhapatnam ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Bhubaneswar ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Mysore ₹46,500 ₹50,720

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.