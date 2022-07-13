Gold rates: Gold prices have reportedly hit nearly a nine-month low on Wednesday, while the “dollar continued to hurt bullion demand”. Spot gold was also a little changed at $1,726.27 per ounce at 0106 GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late-September at $1,722.30 earlier, according to a report by news agency Reuters.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Prices Remain Stable | Check Revised Rates For Your City on July 11

This comes as prices for the precious yellow metal dipped by Rs 15,000 for 1 kg of 22-carat gold on Wednesday while it dropped to Rs 15,600 for 1 kg of 24-carat gold in India. According to data shared on goodreturns.in, the gold rate for July 13 is Rs 46,800 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51,054. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 46,800 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51,054.

In Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standard ones, that is, Rs 46,800 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51,054. In the neighbouring city, Pune, there is a marginal difference as the rate of per 10 grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,880 and Rs 51,150 for per 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,700 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,950 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 13 2022, Here

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Mumbai ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Delhi ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Kolkata ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Bangalore ₹46,850 ₹51,100 Hyderabad ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Kerala ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Pune ₹46,880 ₹51,150 Vadodara ₹46,880 ₹51,100 Ahmedabad ₹46,950 ₹51,100 Jaipur ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Lucknow ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Coimbatore ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Madurai ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Vijayawada ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Patna ₹46,880 ₹51,150 Nagpur ₹46,880 ₹51,150 Chandigarh ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Surat ₹47,050 ₹51,100 Bhubaneswar ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Mangalore ₹46,850 ₹51,100 Visakhapatnam ₹46,800 ₹51,054 Nashik ₹46,880 ₹51,150 Mysore ₹46,850 ₹51,100

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks