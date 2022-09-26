New Delhi: Gold rates have once again gone up in India. One gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,200 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. However silver rates has remained constant – one gram of silver would cost you today Rs 56.30 – same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day, Check Gold Rate Today In Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Mumbai ₹46,000 ₹52,000 Delhi ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Kolkata ₹46,00 ₹52,000 Bangalore ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Hyderabad ₹46,000 ₹52,000 Nashik ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Pune ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Vadodara ₹46,030 ₹50,230 Ahmedabad ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Lucknow ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Chandigarh ₹46,150 ₹50,350 Surat ₹46,050 ₹50,240 Visakhapatnam ₹46,000 ₹52,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,000 ₹52,000 Mysore ₹46,050 ₹50,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹615 ₹6,150 Mumbai ₹563 ₹5,630 Delhi ₹563 ₹5,630 Kolkata ₹563 ₹5,630 Bangalore ₹615 ₹6,150 Hyderabad ₹615 ₹6,150 Nashik ₹563 ₹5,630 Pune ₹563 ₹5,630 Vadodara ₹563 ₹5,630 Ahmedabad ₹563 ₹5,630 Lucknow ₹563 ₹5,630 Chandigarh ₹563 ₹5,630 Surat ₹563 ₹5,630 Visakhapatnam ₹615 ₹6,150 Bhubaneswar ₹615 ₹6,150 Mysore ₹615 ₹6,150

*Rates according to Goodreturns.