New Delhi: Gold rates have once again gone up in India. One gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,200 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. However silver rates has remained constant – one gram of silver would cost you today Rs 56.30 – same as that of yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,500₹50,730
Mumbai₹46,000₹52,000
Delhi₹46,150₹50,350
Kolkata₹46,00₹52,000
Bangalore₹46,050₹50,240
Hyderabad₹46,000₹52,000
Nashik₹46,030₹50,230
Pune₹46,030₹50,230
Vadodara₹46,030₹50,230
Ahmedabad₹46,050₹50,240
Lucknow₹46,150₹50,350
Chandigarh₹46,150₹50,350
Surat₹46,050₹50,240
Visakhapatnam₹46,000₹52,000
Bhubaneswar₹46,000₹52,000
Mysore₹46,050₹50,240

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹615₹6,150
Mumbai₹563₹5,630
Delhi₹563₹5,630
Kolkata₹563₹5,630
Bangalore₹615₹6,150
Hyderabad₹615₹6,150
Nashik₹563₹5,630
Pune₹563₹5,630
Vadodara₹563₹5,630
Ahmedabad₹563₹5,630
Lucknow₹563₹5,630
Chandigarh₹563₹5,630
Surat₹563₹5,630
Visakhapatnam₹615₹6,150
Bhubaneswar₹615₹6,150
Mysore₹615₹6,150

*Rates according to Goodreturns.