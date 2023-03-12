Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates On 12 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Gold Rates On 12 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,160 as against Rs 52,150 yesterday . The price of 24-carat gold today, however, remains unchanged. 10 grams of 24 carat gold today cost Rs 56,890, same as that of yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Published: March 12, 2023 10:45 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates On 12 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities
Gold Rates On 12 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices on Sunday, 12 March 2023 – Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,160 as against Rs 52,150 yesterday . The price of 24-carat gold today, however, remains unchanged. 10 grams of 24 carat gold today cost Rs 56,890, same as that of yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,710₹57,500
Mumbai₹52,160₹56,890
Delhi₹52,310₹57,050
Kolkata₹52,160₹56,890
Bangalore₹52,210₹56,950
Hyderabad₹52,160₹55,890
Surat₹52,210₹56,950
Pune₹52,160₹56,890
Visakhapatnam₹52,160₹56,890
Ahmedabad₹50,950₹55,580
Lucknow₹52,310₹57,050
Nashik₹52,190₹56,920

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 12, 2023 10:45 AM IST

More Stories