Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,160 as against Rs 52,150 yesterday . The price of 24-carat gold today, however, remains unchanged. 10 grams of 24 carat gold today cost Rs 56,890, same as that of yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices on Sunday, 12 March 2023 – Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,160 as against Rs 52,150 yesterday . The price of 24-carat gold today, however, remains unchanged. 10 grams of 24 carat gold today cost Rs 56,890, same as that of yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,710 ₹57,500 Mumbai ₹52,160 ₹56,890 Delhi ₹52,310 ₹57,050 Kolkata ₹52,160 ₹56,890 Bangalore ₹52,210 ₹56,950 Hyderabad ₹52,160 ₹55,890 Surat ₹52,210 ₹56,950 Pune ₹52,160 ₹56,890 Visakhapatnam ₹52,160 ₹56,890 Ahmedabad ₹50,950 ₹55,580 Lucknow ₹52,310 ₹57,050 Nashik ₹52,190 ₹56,920

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

