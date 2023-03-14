Home

Business

Gold Rates On 14 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Gold Rates On 14 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,150 as against Rs 52,450 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,980 as against Rs 57,220 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Gold Rates On 14 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices have risen on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,150 as against Rs 52,450 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,980 as against Rs 57,220 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 14 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹53,990 ₹58,800 Mumbai ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Delhi ₹53,300 ₹58,130 Kolkata ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Bangalore ₹53,200 ₹58,030 Hyderabad ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Surat ₹53,200 ₹58,030 Pune ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Visakhapatnam ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Ahmedabad ₹53,200 ₹58,030 Lucknow ₹53,300 ₹58,130 Nashik ₹53,180 ₹58,010

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.