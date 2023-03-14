Top Recommended Stories

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,150 as against Rs 52,450 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,980 as against Rs 57,220 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Published: March 14, 2023 10:27 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Gold prices have risen on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,150 as against Rs 52,450 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,980 as against Rs 57,220 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 14 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹53,990₹58,800
Mumbai₹53,150₹57,980
Delhi₹53,300₹58,130
Kolkata₹53,150₹57,980
Bangalore₹53,200₹58,030
Hyderabad₹53,150₹57,980
Surat₹53,200₹58,030
Pune₹53,150₹57,980
Visakhapatnam₹53,150₹57,980
Ahmedabad₹53,200₹58,030
Lucknow₹53,300₹58,130
Nashik₹53,180₹58,010

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

