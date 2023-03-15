Top Recommended Stories

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,050 as against Rs 53,150 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,870 as against Rs 57,980 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Updated: March 15, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 53,050 as against Rs 53,150 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 57,870 as against Rs 57,980 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 15 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹53,800₹58,690
Mumbai₹53,050₹57,870
Delhi₹53,200₹58,020
Kolkata₹50,050₹57,870
Bangalore₹53,100₹57,920
Hyderabad₹53,050₹57,870
Surat₹53,100₹57,920
Pune₹53,050₹57,870
Visakhapatnam₹53,050₹57,870
Ahmedabad₹53,100₹57,920
Lucknow₹53,200₹58,020
Nashik₹53,080₹57,900

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: March 15, 2023 10:28 AM IST

Updated Date: March 15, 2023 10:29 AM IST

