New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India as Diwali, Dhanteras approach. While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 46,460 as against Rs 46,450 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 50,680 as against Rs 50,670 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Hiked On Monday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,910 ₹51,170 Mumbai ₹46,460 ₹50,680 Delhi ₹46,610 ₹50,830 Kolkata ₹46,460 ₹50,680 Bangalore ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Hyderabad ₹46,460 ₹50,680 Nashik ₹45,490 ₹50,710 Pune ₹45,490 ₹50,710 Vadodara ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Ahmedabad ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Lucknow ₹46,610 ₹50,830 Chandigarh ₹46,610 ₹50,830 Surat ₹46,510 ₹50,730 Visakhapatnam ₹46,460 ₹50,680 Bhubaneswar ₹46,460 ₹50,680 Mysore ₹46,510 ₹50,730

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Go Up On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal's Price In Top Indian Cities Today