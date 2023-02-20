Gold Rates On 20 February 2023: Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Top Recommended Stories

10 grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,200 and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 56,950.

Updated: February 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged across Indian cities on 20 february 2023. 10 grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,200 and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 56,950.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 20 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,900₹57,710
Mumbai₹52,200₹56,950
Delhi₹52,350₹57,100
Kolkata₹52,200₹56,950
Bangalore₹52,250₹57,000
Hyderabad₹52,200₹56,950
Surat₹52,250₹57,000
Pune₹52,200₹56,950
Visakhapatnam₹52,200₹56,950
Ahmedabad₹52,250₹57,000
Lucknow₹52,350₹57,100
Nashik₹52,230₹56,980

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: February 20, 2023 10:28 AM IST

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 10:38 AM IST

