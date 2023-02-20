Gold Rates On 20 February 2023: Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities
10 grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,200 and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 56,950.
Gold prices remain unchanged across Indian cities on 20 february 2023.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 20 FEBRUARY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹52,900
|₹57,710
|Mumbai
|₹52,200
|₹56,950
|Delhi
|₹52,350
|₹57,100
|Kolkata
|₹52,200
|₹56,950
|Bangalore
|₹52,250
|₹57,000
|Hyderabad
|₹52,200
|₹56,950
|Surat
|₹52,250
|₹57,000
|Pune
|₹52,200
|₹56,950
|Visakhapatnam
|₹52,200
|₹56,950
|Ahmedabad
|₹52,250
|₹57,000
|Lucknow
|₹52,350
|₹57,100
|Nashik
|₹52,230
|₹56,980
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
