Gold Rates On 20 February 2023: Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

10 grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,200 and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 56,950.

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged across Indian cities on 20 february 2023. 10 grams of 22 carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,200 and the same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 56,950.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 20 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,900 ₹57,710 Mumbai ₹52,200 ₹56,950 Delhi ₹52,350 ₹57,100 Kolkata ₹52,200 ₹56,950 Bangalore ₹52,250 ₹57,000 Hyderabad ₹52,200 ₹56,950 Surat ₹52,250 ₹57,000 Pune ₹52,200 ₹56,950 Visakhapatnam ₹52,200 ₹56,950 Ahmedabad ₹52,250 ₹57,000 Lucknow ₹52,350 ₹57,100 Nashik ₹52,230 ₹56,980

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

