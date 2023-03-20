Home

Gold Rates On 20 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,800 as against Rs 55,300 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,780 as against Rs 60,320 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Monday, 20 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,800 as against Rs 55,300 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,780 as against Rs 60,320 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 20 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,600 ₹60,650 Mumbai ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Delhi ₹54,950 ₹59,930 Kolkata ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Bangalore ₹54,850 ₹59,830 Hyderabad ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Surat ₹54,850 ₹59,830 Pune ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Visakhapatnam ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Ahmedabad ₹54,850 ₹59,830 Lucknow ₹54,950 ₹59,930 Nashik ₹54,830 ₹59,810

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

