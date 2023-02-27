Home

Business

Gold Rates On 27 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Gold Rates On 27 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 as against Rs 51,500 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Gold Price Today, Gold Rates Today, Gold Price in Bengaluru, Gold Price in Delhi, Gold Price in Kolkata, Gold Price in Chennai, Gold Price in Mumbai

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Monday, 27 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 as against Rs 51,500 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,010 ₹56,740 Mumbai ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Delhi ₹51,500 ₹56,170 Kolkata ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Bangalore ₹51,400 ₹56,070 Hyderabad ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Surat ₹51,400 ₹56,170 Pune ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Visakhapatnam ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Ahmedabad ₹51,400 ₹56,070 Lucknow ₹51,500 ₹56,170 Nashik ₹51,380 ₹56,050

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.