Gold Rates On 27 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 as against Rs 51,500 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Published: February 27, 2023 1:02 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Price Today, Gold Rates Today, Gold Price in Bengaluru, Gold Price in Delhi, Gold Price in Kolkata, Gold Price in Chennai, Gold Price in Mumbai

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Monday, 27 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 as against Rs 51,500 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,010₹56,740
Mumbai₹51,350₹56,020
Delhi₹51,500₹56,170
Kolkata₹51,350₹56,020
Bangalore₹51,400₹56,070
Hyderabad₹51,350₹56,020
Surat₹51,400₹56,170
Pune₹51,350₹56,020
Visakhapatnam₹51,350₹56,020
Ahmedabad₹51,400₹56,070
Lucknow₹51,500₹56,170
Nashik₹51,380₹56,050

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

