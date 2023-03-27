Home

Gold Rates On 27 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,750 as against Rs 54,850 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,730 as against Rs 59,840 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Monday, 27 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,750 as against Rs 54,850 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,730 as against Rs 59,840 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

“Gold prices whipsawed in the previous week, however ended with marginal gains of more than 0.5%. The yellow metal crossed $2,000 per troy ounce for three out of four trading days, as lingering concerns in the financial sector coupled with prospects of a rate hike pause in the May FOMC meeting aided the non-yielding metal. However, gold prices fell on Friday, as central bank’s interest rate path remains clouded, after few Fed officials who spoke on Friday said that inflation remained the top priority and could warrant further policy tightening. Recent rally in prices to record highs have curtailed domestic demand. However, prospects of a Fed pause and weak macro-economic situation might improve ETF demand and central bank buying. Optimism on further support for banks might weigh down on prices for the day,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 27 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,400 ₹60,440 Mumbai ₹54,750 ₹59,730 Delhi ₹54,900 ₹59,880 Kolkata ₹54,750 ₹59,730 Bangalore ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Hyderabad ₹54,750 ₹59,730 Surat ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Pune ₹54,750 ₹59,730 Visakhapatnam ₹54,750 ₹59,730 Ahmedabad ₹54,800 ₹59,780 Lucknow ₹54,900 ₹59,880 Nashik ₹54,780 ₹59,760

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.