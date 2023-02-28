Gold Rates On 28 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities
Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,020, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,020, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹52,010
|₹56,740
|Mumbai
|₹51,350
|₹56,020
|Delhi
|₹51,500
|₹56,170
|Kolkata
|₹51,350
|₹56,020
|Bangalore
|₹51,400
|₹56,070
|Hyderabad
|₹51,350
|₹56,020
|Surat
|₹51,400
|₹56,170
|Pune
|₹51,350
|₹56,020
|Visakhapatnam
|₹51,350
|₹56,020
|Ahmedabad
|₹51,400
|₹56,070
|Lucknow
|₹51,500
|₹56,170
|Nashik
|₹51,380
|₹56,050
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
