Gold Rates On 28 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,020, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,350 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 56,020, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,010 ₹56,740 Mumbai ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Delhi ₹51,500 ₹56,170 Kolkata ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Bangalore ₹51,400 ₹56,070 Hyderabad ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Surat ₹51,400 ₹56,170 Pune ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Visakhapatnam ₹51,350 ₹56,020 Ahmedabad ₹51,400 ₹56,070 Lucknow ₹51,500 ₹56,170 Nashik ₹51,380 ₹56,050 The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. You may like to read

