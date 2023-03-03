Top Recommended Stories

Gold Rates On 3 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,750 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,450 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Published: March 3, 2023 10:25 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Friday, 3 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,750 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,450 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 3 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,430₹57,220
Mumbai₹51,750₹56,450
Delhi₹51,900₹56,600
Kolkata₹51,750₹56,450
Bangalore₹51,800₹56,500
Hyderabad₹51,750₹56,450
Surat₹51,800₹56,500
Pune₹51,600₹56,290
Visakhapatnam₹51,750₹56,450
Ahmedabad₹51,800₹56,500
Lucknow₹51,900₹56,600
Nashik₹51,780₹56,480

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Published Date: March 3, 2023 10:25 AM IST

