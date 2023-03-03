Home

Gold Rates On 3 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,750 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,450 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Friday, 3 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,750 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,450 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 3 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,430 ₹57,220 Mumbai ₹51,750 ₹56,450 Delhi ₹51,900 ₹56,600 Kolkata ₹51,750 ₹56,450 Bangalore ₹51,800 ₹56,500 Hyderabad ₹51,750 ₹56,450 Surat ₹51,800 ₹56,500 Pune ₹51,600 ₹56,290 Visakhapatnam ₹51,750 ₹56,450 Ahmedabad ₹51,800 ₹56,500 Lucknow ₹51,900 ₹56,600 Nashik ₹51,780 ₹56,480

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

