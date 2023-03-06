Home

Gold Rates On 6 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,850 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,550 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Monday, 6 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,850 today and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 56,550 today, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 6 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,500 ₹57,270 Mumbai ₹51,850 ₹56,550 Delhi ₹51,950 ₹56,700 Kolkata ₹51,850 ₹56,550 Bangalore ₹51,900 ₹56,500 Hyderabad ₹51,850 ₹56,550 Surat ₹51,900 ₹56,600 Pune ₹51,850 ₹56,550 Visakhapatnam ₹51,850 ₹56,550 Ahmedabad ₹51,900 ₹56,600 Lucknow ₹51,950 ₹56,700 Nashik ₹51,880 ₹56,580 The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India You may like to read

