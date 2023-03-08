Home

Gold Rates On 8 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices have fallen on Wednesday, 8 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,000 as against Rs 51,650 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 55,630 as against Rs 56,350 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 8 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Mumbai ₹51,150 ₹55,630 Delhi ₹51,150 ₹55,780 Kolkata ₹51,000 ₹55,630 Bangalore ₹51,050 ₹55,680 Hyderabad ₹51,000 ₹55,630 Surat ₹51,050 ₹55,680 Pune ₹51,000 ₹55,630 Visakhapatnam ₹51,000 ₹55,630 Ahmedabad ₹51,050 ₹55,680 Lucknow ₹51,150 ₹55,780 Nashik ₹51,030 ₹56,660 The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. You may like to read

