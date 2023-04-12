Home

Gold Rates On April 12, 2023: Yellow Metal Gets Expensive For Second Day, Check Today’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Metros

Gold prices have increased in India for the second consecutive day. Investors are increasing looking at the yellow metal as a perfect hedge against inflation. Check the latest gold prices in top Indian metros here.

Gold Rates On April 12, 2023: Yellow Metal Gets Expensive For Second Day, Check Today's Prices In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Metros (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen for the second straight day. In India, on 12 April 2023, 10 grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,200 as against Rs 55,700 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 61,310 as against Rs 60,760 yesterday.

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. says “COMEX Gold prices fell more than 1% to $2,000 per troy ounce levels, tracking sharp gains in the greenback and US treasury yields. The dollar index rose along with short-term rates, as investors anticipated that the Federal Reserve would hike rates in May following Friday’s payrolls data.”

He added that the markets are now pricing in more than 70 per cent probability that the US Federal Reserve would raise rates by 25 basis points during the May FOMC meeting.

Coming to city-wise prices in India, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai today cost Rs 56,200 and 24-carat cost Rs 61,310; meanwhile, in Delhi, 10 grams of the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,350 and 24-carat is priced at Rs 61,460.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 April 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,800 ₹61,960 Mumbai ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Delhi ₹56,350 ₹61,460 Kolkata ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Bangalore ₹56,250 ₹61,360 Hyderabad ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Surat ₹56,250 ₹61,360 Pune ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Visakhapatnam ₹56,200 ₹61,310 Ahmedabad ₹56,250 ₹61,360 Lucknow ₹56,350 ₹61,460 Nashik ₹56,230 ₹61,340

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

