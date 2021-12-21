New Delhi: Gold rates in the country continued their downward trajectory on the fourth consecutive day. It fell marginally, on Tuesday, December 21 by Rs 100 per kg. The gold futures on MCX declined 0.14 per cent or Rs 68 to Rs 48,172 per 10 grams, according to data on mcxindia’s website.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 15 December 2021: Gold Price Rises Rs 100. Check Revised Rates In Your City

According to a report by Economic Times, the gold demand has improved marginally in the previous week. This is because the customers are anticipating a further rise in the domestic prices and also due to a rise in bullion shopping due to the upcoming Christmas festival. Also Read - Gold Price Drops by ₹5000. Check Gold Rate In Your City

Check Latest Gold Price In Your City Here

Following are the prices for 10 grams of gold in the city. Local prices, however, may vary depending on GST and other taxes. Also Read - Gold Rate Increases By Whopping 3100. Check Gold Price In Your City