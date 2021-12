New Delhi: Gold rates continued to stay above Rs 47,300, on a pan-India level, on Monday. The gold rates have, largely, remained static since December 24. In Chennai, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,550. And in Delhi, it cost Rs 47,510, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Gold Price Today, 12 December 2021: Gold Price Down Rs 600. Check Revised Rates In Your City

Gold Rates On December 27, 2021. Check Latest Gold Price In Your City Here

The following prices are the prices per 10 grams of gold. Local prices may vary depending upon GST and other taxes

Latest Gold rates in Chennai: 22-carat: ₹45,550; 24-carat: ₹49,690

Latest Gold rates in Mumbai: 22-carat: ₹47,310; 24-carat: ₹48,310

Latest Gold rates in Delhi: 22-carat: ₹47,510; 24-carat: ₹51,810

Latest Gold rates in Kolkata: 22-carat: ₹47,460; 24-carat: ₹50,160

Latest Gold rates in Bangalore: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Hyderabad: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Kerala: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Pune: 22-carat: ₹46,420; 24-carat: ₹48,950

Latest Gold rates in Vadodara: 22-carat: ₹46,890; 24-carat: ₹49,550

Latest Gold rates in Ahmedabad: 22-carat: ₹46,860; 24-carat: ₹49,640

Latest Gold rates in Jaipur: 22-carat: ₹47,400; 24-carat: ₹49,650

Latest Gold rates in Lucknow: 22-carat: ₹46,200; 24-carat: ₹49,100

Latest Gold rates in Coimbatore: 22-carat: ₹45,550; 24-carat: ₹49,690

Latest Gold rates in Madurai: 22-carat: ₹45,550; 24-carat: ₹49,690

Latest Gold rates in Vijayawada: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Patna: 22-carat: ₹46,420; 24-carat: ₹48,950

Latest Gold rates in Nagpur: 22-carat: ₹47,310; 24-carat: ₹48,310

Latest Gold rates in Chandigarh: 22-carat: ₹46,200; 24-carat: ₹49,100

Latest Gold rates in Surat: 22-carat: ₹46,860; 24-carat: ₹49,640

Latest Gold rates in Bhubaneswar: 22-carat: ₹45,350; 24-carat: ₹49,710

Latest Gold rates in Mangalore: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Visakhapatnam: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590

Latest Gold rates in Nashik: 22-carat: ₹46,420; 24-carat: ₹48,950

Latest Gold rates in Mysore: 22-carat: ₹45,450; 24-carat: ₹49,590