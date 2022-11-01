New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Tuesday, November 1. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,660 as against Rs 4,675 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,084 as against Rs 5,100 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates On Oct 31. Check The Yellow Metal's Price Across Indian Cities Today

GOLD RATES ON NOVEMBER 1 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to Goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here. Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Price For Yellow Metal Remains Stable On October 29. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,150 ₹51,440 Mumbai ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Delhi ₹46,750 ₹50,990 Kolkata ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Bangalore ₹46,650 ₹50,910 Hyderabad ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Nashik ₹46,630 ₹50,870 Pune ₹46,630 ₹50,870 Vadodara ₹46,630 ₹50,870 Ahmedabad ₹46,650 ₹50,910 Lucknow ₹46,750 ₹50,990 Chandigarh ₹46,750 ₹50,990 Surat ₹46,650 ₹50,910 Visakhapatnam ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Bhubaneswar ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Mysore ₹46,650 ₹50,910

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read - Gold Rates On October 28. Check The Price Change Across Top Indian Cities On Friday