New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on November 2. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost Rs 4,665 today as against Rs 4,660 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of 24 carat gold Rs 5,078 today as against Rs 5,074 yesterday.

According to Goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Mumbai ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Delhi ₹46,700 ₹50,930 Kolkata ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Bangalore ₹46,600 ₹50,830 Hyderabad ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Nashik ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Pune ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Vadodara ₹46,580 ₹50,810 Ahmedabad ₹46,600 ₹50,830 Lucknow ₹46,700 ₹50,930 Chandigarh ₹46,700 ₹50,930 Surat ₹46,600 ₹50,830 Visakhapatnam ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Bhubaneswar ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Mysore ₹46,600 ₹50,830

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated