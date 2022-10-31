New Delhi: Gold rates have remained unchanged on Monday. According to the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold costs Rs 4,675 and one gram of 24 carat costs Rs 5,100 — same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Price For Yellow Metal Remains Stable On October 29. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Mumbai ₹47,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Chandigarh ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Surat ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.