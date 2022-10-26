New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Wednesday. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold is being sold at Rs 4,685 as against Rs 4,701 yesterday. One gram of 24 carat gold is being sold at Rs 5,111 as against Rs 5,129 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Remain Unchanged Day After Diwali. Check The Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,400 ₹51,720 Mumbai ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Delhi ₹47,050 ₹51,310 Kolkata ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bangalore ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Hyderabad ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Nashik ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Pune ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Vadodara ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Ahmedabad ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Lucknow ₹47,050 ₹51,310 Chandigarh ₹47,050 ₹51,310 Surat ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Visakhapatnam ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bhubaneswar ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Mysore ₹46,900 ₹51,160

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.