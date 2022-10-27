New Delhi: Gold prices have gone down on Thursday. According to the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,700 as against Rs 4,685 yesterday. And the price of one gram of 24 carat gold today stands a Rs 5,128 as against Rs 5,111 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates On October 26: Check The Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Mumbai ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Kolkata ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Bangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Hyderabad ₹47,000 ₹51280 Nashik ₹47,080 ₹51,310 Pune ₹47,080 ₹51,310 Vadodara ₹47,080 ₹51,310 Ahmedabad ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Surat ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Visakhapatnam ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Bhubaneswar ₹47,000 ₹51,280 Mysore ₹47,050 ₹51,330

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.